170224-A-NH920-0006

Spc. Ashley Thornton, 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, searches through files to find maintenance forms for the Department of the Army, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)

