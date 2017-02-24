(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170224-A-NH920-0006 [Image 3 of 5]

    170224-A-NH920-0006

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    Spc. Ashley Thornton, 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, searches through files to find maintenance forms for the Department of the Army, Army Award for Maintenance Excellence competition, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2017. The Chief of Staff, AAME Program is conducted each year to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jacob Kohrs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 20:10
    Photo ID: 3208314
    VIRIN: 170224-A-NH920-0006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170224-A-NH920-0006 [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Performance
    Field artillery
    JBLM
    308th BSB
    AAME
    Maintainance
    7th ID
    17th FAB

