Airmen participate in Crisis Response '17

A crew chief maintains contact with the flight crew of a 305th Air Mobility Wing KC-10 Extender at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Ms., in support of Crisis Response '17 March 6, 2017 Close to 700 Air Mobility Command Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

