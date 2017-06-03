Master Sgt. Paul Stoshak, right, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 305th Air Mobility Wing, checks the work status Senior Airman Dasean Hinds, left, 714th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing, and Senior Airman Christopher Henry, center, 605th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 305th Air Mobility Wing, at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Miss., in support of Crisis Response '17 March 6, 2017. Close to 700 Air Mobility Command Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 16:09 Photo ID: 3207959 VIRIN: 170306-F-AL508-005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.54 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen participate in Crisis Response '17 [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.