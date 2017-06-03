Staff Sgt. Francisco Osoria, 514th Security Forces Squadron, performs entry control point guard duty at the Combat Readiness Training Center at Gulfport, Miss., in support of Crisis Response '17 March 6, 2017. Close to 700 Air Mobility Command Airmen with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, the 305th Air Mobility Wing, the 87th Air Base Wing, and the 621st Contingency Response Wing are participating in the mobilization exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 16:08
|Photo ID:
|3207954
|VIRIN:
|170306-F-AL508-001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen participate in Crisis Response '17 [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
