Coast Guard and Navy members work together at Naval Weapons Station Earle

NEW YORK – Coast Guard and Navy members ready buoy equipment to be placed onboard Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Leonardo, New Jersey, on March 1, 2017. CGC Katherine Walker is a 175-foot Buoy Tender homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

