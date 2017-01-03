NEW YORK – Buoy parts are moved around by crane on the deck of Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker as they were moored at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Leonardo, New Jersey, on March 1, 2017. These new buoys were placed around the station to show mariners where the security zone exists. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017
Date Posted: 03.06.2017
Location: LEONARDO, NJ, US
This work, Coast Guard and Navy members work together at Naval Weapons Station Earle, by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.