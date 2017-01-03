NEW YORK – U.S. Navy members stand ready to help as Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker begins to moor up at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Leonardo, New Jersey, on March 1, 2017. CGC Katherine Walker is a 175-foot Buoy Tender homeported in Bayonne, New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 12:52
|Photo ID:
|3207542
|VIRIN:
|170301-G-SG988-458
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|LEONARDO, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard and Navy members work together at Naval Weapons Station Earle [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT