    Coast Guard and Navy members work together at Naval Weapons Station Earle [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard and Navy members work together at Naval Weapons Station Earle

    LEONARDO, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK – Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker beings to moor up at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Leonardo, New Jersey, on March 1, 2017. CGC Katherine Walker is homeported just to the north of the station in Bayonne, New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Steve Strohmaier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 12:52
    Photo ID: 3207539
    VIRIN: 170301-G-SG988-456
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: LEONARDO, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and Navy members work together at Naval Weapons Station Earle [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

