NMCB 1 Conducts Planning and Estimating

SANTA RITA, Guam (March 4, 2017) Builder Constructionman Rodney Jones, from Mesquite, Texas and Utilitiesman Constructionman Jorge Martinez, from El Paso, Texas are busy planning and estimating a project on Camp Covington, Naval Station Guam, March 4, 2017. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Emily Garza)

Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: MESQUITE, TX, US