170303-N-AB184–008



SANTA RITA, Guam. (March 3, 2017) Utilitiesman Constructionman Maria GilCano, from Tampa, Florida, reads to a first grade class at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School on Navy Base Guam, March 3, 2017. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo By Steelworker 2nd Class Emily Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.06.2017 07:04 Photo ID: 3206382 VIRIN: 170303-N-AB184-008 Resolution: 2722x3629 Size: 2.13 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Reads to Elementary School Students [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.