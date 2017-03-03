(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 Reads Books to Elementary School Students [Image 3 of 4]

    NMCB 1 Reads Books to Elementary School Students

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    SANTA RITA, Guam. (March 3, 2017) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Devon Thomas, from St. Louis Missouri, reads to a first grade class at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School, Navy Base Guam, March 3, 2017. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Emily Garza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 07:04
    Photo ID: 3206385
    VIRIN: 170303-N-AB184-029
    Resolution: 2722x3629
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Reads Books to Elementary School Students [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

