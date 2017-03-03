SANTA RITA, Guam. (March 3, 2017) Builder 2nd Class Donald Jenkins, from Bardstown, Kentucky, reads to a first grade class at Cmdr. William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School, Navy Base Guam, March 3, 2017. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 2nd Class Emily Garza)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 07:04
|Photo ID:
|3206387
|VIRIN:
|170303-N-AB184-034
|Resolution:
|2722x3629
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Hometown:
|BARDSTOWN, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 Reads Books to Elementary School Students [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT