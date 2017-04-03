DAEGU, South Korea - Army Material Command Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, receives a command brief, March 4, 2017, from Team 19 leadership at CP19, Camp Henry. Wyche spent two days on the Peninsula meeting with senior leaders and soldiers from several material support commands.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 23:13 Photo ID: 3205869 VIRIN: 170304-A-AP855-035 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.28 MB Location: DAEGU, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistician readiness key to Army success [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Uriah Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.