DAEGU, South Korea - Army Material Command Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, receives feedback from soldiers during a tour of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team motor pool, March 3, 2017, at Camp Humphreys. Wyche spent two days on the Peninsula meeting with senior leaders and soldiers from several material support commands.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 23:13 Photo ID: 3205866 VIRIN: 170303-A-AP855-108 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.59 MB Location: DAEGU, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistician readiness key to Army success [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Uriah Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.