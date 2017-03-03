(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Logistician readiness key to Army success [Image 3 of 5]

    Logistician readiness key to Army success

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Uriah Walker 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    DAEGU, South Korea - Army Material Command Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, receives feedback from soldiers during a tour of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team motor pool, March 3, 2017, at Camp Humphreys. Wyche spent two days on the Peninsula meeting with senior leaders and soldiers from several material support commands.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistician readiness key to Army success [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Uriah Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

