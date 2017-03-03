Logistician readiness key to Army success

DAEGU, South Korea - Army Material Command Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, walks across the Camp Walker flight line with 19th ESC leadership, March 3, 2017. Wyche spent two days on the Peninsula meeting with senior leaders and soldiers from several material support commands.
|03.03.2017
|03.05.2017 23:12
|3205864
|170303-A-ZZ999-001
|5760x3840
|5.84 MB
|DAEGU, KR
|0
|0
|0
