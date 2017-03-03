DAEGU, South Korea - Army Material Command Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, walks across the Camp Walker flight line with 19th ESC leadership, March 3, 2017. Wyche spent two days on the Peninsula meeting with senior leaders and soldiers from several material support commands.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 23:12 Photo ID: 3205864 VIRIN: 170303-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.84 MB Location: DAEGU, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistician readiness key to Army success [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.