Logistician readiness key to Army success

DAEGU, South Korea - Army Material Command Deputy Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, tours the Heavy Equipment Division, March 4, 2017, at Camp Carroll as part of his two day visit to the Peninsula.

