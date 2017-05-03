Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of Indiana, presents Sgt. Zachary Green, from Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 519th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion, the top award for the 2017 Best Warrior Competition in Indiana at Camp Atterbury March 5. Green competed against seven other non-commissioned officers for this honor and will move on to the Regional competition in May. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers.)

