    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best

    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Myers 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of Indiana, presents Sgt. Zachary Green, from Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 519th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion, the top award for the 2017 Best Warrior Competition in Indiana at Camp Atterbury March 5. Green competed against seven other non-commissioned officers for this honor and will move on to the Regional competition in May. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3205570
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-LJ456-001
    Resolution: 1296x864
    Size: 136.84 KB
    Location: IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Compete for State's Best  [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Evan Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    2017
    519th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion

