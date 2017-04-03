(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Myers 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Amanda Spear, a soldier with the 638th Aviation Support Battalion, descends a rope ladder on the Obstacle Course for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury March 4. Participating Guardsmen needed to demonstrate proficiency in numerous warrior tasks and skills for the competition, including marksmanship, emergency first aid and land navigation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers.)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3205567
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-LJ456-057
    Resolution: 2048x1967
    Size: 741.53 KB
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Compete for State's Best  [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Evan Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    2017
    638th Aviation Support Battalion

