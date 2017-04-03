Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

Sgt. Amanda Spear, a soldier with the 638th Aviation Support Battalion, descends a rope ladder on the Obstacle Course for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Atterbury March 4. Participating Guardsmen needed to demonstrate proficiency in numerous warrior tasks and skills for the competition, including marksmanship, emergency first aid and land navigation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers.)

