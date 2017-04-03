Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

Cpl. Jacob Ricks, a soldier with the 215th ASMC, performs a function check on an M-16 series rifle in an application test for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Challenge at Camp Atterbury March 4. In these skill lanes, soldiers needed to demonstrate proficiency in emergency first aid, tactical map tables and basic radio system operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers.)

