    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best  [Image 4 of 5]

    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Myers 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Jacob Ricks, a soldier with the 215th ASMC, performs a function check on an M-16 series rifle in an application test for the Indiana National Guard Best Warrior Challenge at Camp Atterbury March 4. In these skill lanes, soldiers needed to demonstrate proficiency in emergency first aid, tactical map tables and basic radio system operation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Evan Myers.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3205563
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-LJ456-170
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 316.43 KB
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Compete for State's Best  [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Evan Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    2017
    215th ASMC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT