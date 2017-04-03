(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best  [Image 3 of 5]

    Guardsmen Compete for State's Best 

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st. Class Steven Caldwell of the Recruiting and Retention Unit, low crawls under a wire obstacle with his daughter by his side during the Indiana Best Warrior Competition obstacle course challenge at Camp Atterbury March 4. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody L. Schuler)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:29
    Photo ID: 3205565
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-XX122-001
    Resolution: 2590x1292
    Size: 845.94 KB
    Location: IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen Compete for State's Best  [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Indiana National Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    2017
    Recruiting and Retention Unit

