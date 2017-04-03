Sgt. 1st. Class Steven Caldwell of the Recruiting and Retention Unit, low crawls under a wire obstacle with his daughter by his side during the Indiana Best Warrior Competition obstacle course challenge at Camp Atterbury March 4. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Cody L. Schuler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:29 Photo ID: 3205565 VIRIN: 170304-Z-XX122-001 Resolution: 2590x1292 Size: 845.94 KB Location: IN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardsmen Compete for State's Best [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.