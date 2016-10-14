(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen accompany's cadets to Djibouti [Image 1 of 4]

    Airmen accompany's cadets to Djibouti

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Master Sgt. Brittany Ingram, an Airman from the 123rd Airlift Wing Louisville, Kentucky, shows the plaque given to her by the group of U.S. Army Reserve Officer Corps cadets that she accompanied to Djibouti, Africa over the summer as a cadre member for the U.S. Army Command’s Cultural Language and Proficiency program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2016
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 09:03
    Photo ID: 3205166
    VIRIN: 161014-Z-ZU385-050
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen accompany's cadets to Djibouti [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    CULP
    MSGT Britanny Ingram

