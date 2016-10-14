Airmen accompany's cadets to Djibouti

Master Sgt. Brittany Ingram, an Airman from the 123rd Airlift Wing Louisville, Kentucky, shows the plaque given to her by the group of U.S. Army Reserve Officer Corps cadets that she accompanied to Djibouti, Africa over the summer as a cadre member for the U.S. Army Command’s Cultural Language and Proficiency program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vicky Spesard)

