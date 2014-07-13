(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Air National Guard celebrates Family Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Kentucky Air National Guard celebrates Family Day

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    More than 500 family members and retirees attended The 123rd Airlift Wing’s annual Family Day at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., on July 13, 2014. This year’s event was the largest ever hosted by the wing and featured such activities as a tug-of-war tournament, petting zoo and pony rides. One of the reasons the Airman and Family Readiness Program is being recognized is because of the multiple family activities it sponsors on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joshua Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2014
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 09:03
    Photo ID: 3205164
    VIRIN: 140713-Z-DI861-105
    Resolution: 1987x3000
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air National Guard celebrates Family Day [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen accompany's cadets to Djibouti
    STS Human Performance Program
    Kentucky Air National Guard celebrates Family Day
    Hundreds attend Family Day

    TAGS

    Family Day
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing

