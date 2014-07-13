More than 500 family members and retirees attended The 123rd Airlift Wing’s annual Family Day at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., on July 13, 2014. This year’s event was the largest ever hosted by the wing and featured such activities as a tug-of-war tournament, petting zoo and pony rides. One of the reasons the Airman and Family Readiness Program is being recognized is because of the multiple family activities it sponsors on base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Joshua Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2014 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 09:03 Photo ID: 3205164 VIRIN: 140713-Z-DI861-105 Resolution: 1987x3000 Size: 5.01 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air National Guard celebrates Family Day [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.