    Hundreds attend Family Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Hundreds attend Family Day

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Adarius Hite, son of Kentucky Air National Guard member 2nd Lt. Angela Hite, paints pictures during Family Day at the 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 21, 2012. One of the reasons the Airman and Family Readiness Program is being recognized is because of the multiple family activities it sponsors on base. (Kentucky Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Vicky Spesard)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2012
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 09:03
    Photo ID: 3205162
    VIRIN: 121021-Z-ZU385-003
    Resolution: 664x1000
    Size: 489.43 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hundreds attend Family Day [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Fitness Challenge

