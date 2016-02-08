(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STS Human Performance Program [Image 2 of 4]

    STS Human Performance Program

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Master Sgt. Brittany Ingram, an Airman from the 123rd Airlift Wing Louisville, Kentucky, (far right) stands with a group of female U.S. Army Reserve Officer Corps cadets and three female cadets from the Djiboutian Army who are dressed in traditional Djiboutian clothing. Ingram chaperoned the group of Army ROTC cadets to Djibouti, Africa over the summer as a cadre member for the U.S. Army Command’s Cultural Language and Proficiency program. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2016
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 09:03
    Photo ID: 3205165
    VIRIN: 160802-Z-ZU385-011
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STS Human Performance Program [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

