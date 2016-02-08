STS Human Performance Program

Master Sgt. Brittany Ingram, an Airman from the 123rd Airlift Wing Louisville, Kentucky, (far right) stands with a group of female U.S. Army Reserve Officer Corps cadets and three female cadets from the Djiboutian Army who are dressed in traditional Djiboutian clothing. Ingram chaperoned the group of Army ROTC cadets to Djibouti, Africa over the summer as a cadre member for the U.S. Army Command’s Cultural Language and Proficiency program. (Courtesy photo)

