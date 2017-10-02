(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Air National Guard Changes Command [Image 1 of 7]

    Florida Air National Guard Changes Command

    SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Troy Anderson 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen conclude the Change of Command for the Assistant Adjutant General-Air, with the flag lowering ceremony in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Feb., 11, 2017. This day marked the promotion of Brig. Gen. James Eifert to Maj. Gen. and the assumption of command by Brig. Gen. Brian Simpler from Eifert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Troy Anderson // RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 08:51
    Photo ID: 3205159
    VIRIN: 170211-Z-TY576-143
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Air National Guard Changes Command [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Troy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

