U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Lanaghan, Director of Staff-Air, awaits the initiation of the Change of Command for the Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Florida Air National Guard, in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Feb., 11, 2017. This day marked the promotion of Brig. Gen. James Eifert to Maj. Gen. and the assumption of command by Brig. Gen. Brian Simpler from Eifert. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Troy Anderson // RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 08:51
|Photo ID:
|3205144
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-TY576-023
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida Air National Guard Changes Command [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Troy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
