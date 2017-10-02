U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James Eifert receives the pinning of his new rank from his wife (left) and daughter (right) in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Feb., 11, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Troy Anderson // RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 08:51
|Photo ID:
|3205154
|VIRIN:
|170211-Z-TY576-107
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.9 MB
|Location:
|SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida Air National Guard Changes Command [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Troy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
