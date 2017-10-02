Florida Air National Guard Changes Command

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun, Adjutant General of Florida congratulates U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James Eifert after Eifert received the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Service Medal in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Feb., 11, 2017. The Air Force Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to any member of the United States Air Force who has distinguished himself or herself by exceptionally meritorious service to the United States Government in a duty of great responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Troy Anderson // RELEASED)

