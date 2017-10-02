U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun, Adjutant General of Florida congratulates U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. James Eifert after Eifert received the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Service Medal in Saint Augustine, Fla., on Feb., 11, 2017. The Air Force Distinguished Service Medal is awarded to any member of the United States Air Force who has distinguished himself or herself by exceptionally meritorious service to the United States Government in a duty of great responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Troy Anderson // RELEASED)
This work, Florida Air National Guard Changes Command [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Troy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
