U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19,2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Benjamin Westmoreland, a scout sniper with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), adjusts an optic’s elevation knob for another Marine preparing to shoot an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System during a range prior to the commencement of Exercise Sea Solider at Rabkut, Oman, Feb. 19. During the exercise, the scout snipers shot live-fire on several known and unknown distance ranges, keeping their marksmanship skills sharp. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

