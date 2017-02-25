(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier

    U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier

    OMAN

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 26, 2017) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Bryan Abrego, an infantryman with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), looks up-range to ensure no trash or expended brass was left behind after completing a combat marksmanship range as part of Exercise Sea Solider ’17 at Rabkut, Oman, Feb. 26. The Marines swept 500 yards over the entire range to ensure it was left cleaner than they found it. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 01:03
    Location: OM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 1 of 5], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CentCom
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    5th Fleet
    BLT 1/4
    Sea Soldier
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn 4th Marines

