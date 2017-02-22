U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 22, 2017) A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M240B medium machine gun during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Sea Solider at Rabkut, Oman, Feb. 22. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

