    U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier

    OMAN

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19, 2017) U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire their M4 Carbine rifles from the kneeling position while conducting an unknown distance range during Exercise Sea Solider, Feb. 19. During the range, the Marines executed live-fire drills in the standing, kneeling and prone positions to accommodate for the difference in target distance. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 01:03
    Photo ID: 3205008
    VIRIN: 170219-M-JH782-083
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines hit the ranges at Exercise Sea Soldier [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CentCom
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    5th Fleet
    BLT 1/4
    Sea Soldier
    Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn 4th Marines

