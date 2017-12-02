U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris, a chaplain with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, speaks to a group of senior leaders, friends and family during her swearing-in ceremony, Feb. 12, 2017, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Morris is the wing's first African-American female chaplain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shane Karp/Released)
02.12.2017
|03.04.2017 16:57
|3204762
|170212-Z-IM486-009
|6016x4016
|7.36 MB
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US
|1
|0
|0
