From left to right, New Jersey National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Michael Cunniff, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris, a chaplain with the 177th Fighter Wing, and Commander of the New Jersey Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Kevin Keehn pose for a picture after Morris' swearing-in ceremony, Feb. 12, 2017, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Morris is the wing's first African-American female chaplain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shane Karp/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 16:57 Photo ID: 3204759 VIRIN: 170212-Z-IM486-025 Resolution: 5891x3932 Size: 4.45 MB Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Shane S. Karp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.