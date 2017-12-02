(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Shane S. Karp 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris, a chaplain with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, speaks to a group of senior leaders, friends and family during her swearing-in ceremony, Feb. 12, 2017, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Morris is the wing's first African-American female chaplain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shane Karp/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
