U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing

Members of the New Jersey Air National Guard's chaplains office pose with New Jersey National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Michael Cunniff and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris, a newly sworn in chaplain with the 177th Fighter Wing, Feb. 12, 2017, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Morris is the wing's first African-American female chaplain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shane Karp/Released)

