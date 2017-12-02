(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Shane S. Karp 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    Members of the New Jersey Air National Guard's chaplains office pose with New Jersey National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Michael Cunniff and U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris, a newly sworn in chaplain with the 177th Fighter Wing, Feb. 12, 2017, at the 177th Fighter Wing, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Morris is the wing's first African-American female chaplain. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Shane Karp/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 16:57
    Photo ID: 3204761
    VIRIN: 170212-Z-IM486-036
    Resolution: 4691x3131
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Anita Morris swears in as first African-American female chaplain at the 177th Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Shane S. Karp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    female
    african-american
    women's history month
    chaplain
    military female

