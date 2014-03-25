U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina, addresses South Carolina National Guard chaplains from around the state as they gather for a 3-day training session at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina on March 3. The annual training, which runs from March 3 – March 5, focuses on updating chaplain skills and learning how to approach old challenges in new ways. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato/108th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 14:34
|Photo ID:
|3204738
|VIRIN:
|140325-A-DN418-001
|Resolution:
|3200x4226
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard Chaplains conduct Annual Training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Tashera Pravato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
