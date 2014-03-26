(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard Chaplains conduct Annual Training [Image 6 of 6]

    South Carolina National Guard Chaplains conduct Annual Training

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2014

    Photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Cpl. Emanuel Flemming, a chaplain candidate in the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina National Guard, participates in a discussion with chaplains from around the state as they gather for a 3-day training session at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina on March 3. The annual training, which runs from March 3 – March 5, focuses on updating chaplain skills and learning how to approach old challenges in new ways. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato/108th PAD)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Chaplains conduct Annual Training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Tashera Pravato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

