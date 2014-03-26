South Carolina National Guard Chaplains conduct Annual Training

Chaplain Candidate 2nd Lt. John Williams, 127th Engineering Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, presents scripture to Chaplains from around the state during a 3-day training session at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina from March 3 – March 5. The annual training focuses on (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato/108th PAD)

