Chaplain Candidate 2nd Lt. John Williams, 127th Engineering Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, presents scripture to Chaplains from around the state during a 3-day training session at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina from March 3 – March 5. The annual training focuses on (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato/108th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 14:34
|Photo ID:
|3204736
|VIRIN:
|140326-A-DN418-005
|Resolution:
|2418x4102
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard Chaplains conduct Annual Training [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Tashera Pravato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
