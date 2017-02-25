Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 10:09 Photo ID: 3204463 VIRIN: 170225-A-AB123-009 Resolution: 1599x1066 Size: 328.18 KB Location: PR

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.