    301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 3 of 6]

    301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event

    PUERTO RICO

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Martinez 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 301st Military Police Company attend a Yellow Ribbon event, February 24-26 at the Gran Melia Resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 10:09
    Photo ID: 3204458
    VIRIN: 170225-A-AB123-005
    Resolution: 1599x1066
    Size: 309 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    US Army Reserve
    Farewell
    Yellow Ribbon Event
    Fort Buchanan
    1st Mission Support Command
    301st Military Police Company
    Brig. Gen. Alberto C. Rosende

