U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 301st Military Police Company attend a Yellow Ribbon event, February 24-26 at the Gran Melia Resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 10:09
|Photo ID:
|3204460
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-AB123-006
|Resolution:
|1599x1066
|Size:
|331.32 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event
LEAVE A COMMENT