Staff Sgt. Ivelisse Vaughn says goodbye to her son Seth, daughter Seleen and husband Frank Vaughn during a farewell ceremony held on March 2, at the Fort Buchanan Community Club, less than one week after their Yellow Ribbon event.
|03.02.2017
|03.04.2017 10:09
|3204453
|170302-A-AB123-004
|1599x1066
|239.91 KB
|PR
|2
|0
|0
301st Military Police Company Receives Farewell Days after Yellow Ribbon Event
