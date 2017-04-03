USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor Detail

170304-N-TH560-334 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Sailors handle mooring lines aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

