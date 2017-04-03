USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives in Okinawa 2017

170304-N-XT039-018 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 4, 2017) Sailors handle mooring lines aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)
|03.04.2017
|03.04.2017 00:47
|3204166
|170304-N-XT039-018
|3000x2003
|1001.73 KB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
|0
