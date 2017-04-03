170304-N-TH560-063 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Andres Chavez, from Chicago, supervises pierside line handlers from mooring station seven aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 00:47
|Photo ID:
|3204157
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-TH560-063
|Resolution:
|2905x4365
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA,, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
