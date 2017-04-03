170304-N-TH560-307 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) ) Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Pickett, from Outerbanks, N.C., heaves a mooring line aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 00:47
|Photo ID:
|3204160
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-TH560-307
|Resolution:
|4007x2862
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA,, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
