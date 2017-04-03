(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor Detail

    OKINAWA,, JAPAN

    03.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170304-N-TH560-307 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) ) Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Pickett, from Outerbanks, N.C., heaves a mooring line aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during sea and anchor detail. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives in Okinawa 2017
