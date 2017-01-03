A U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team medic from the 720th Operations Support Squadron awaits take-off on board an MC 130J Commando II during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 1, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keifer Bowes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 20:35 Photo ID: 3203884 VIRIN: 170301-F-ZD147-0084 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.62 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 16], by A1C Keifer Bowes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.