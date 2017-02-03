Emerald Warrior 17

A U.S. Air Force 4th Special Operations Squadron AC-130U Spooky sits prior to flight during Emerald Warrior at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 1, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cory D. Payne)

