U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team medics from the 720th Operations Support Squadron are briefed during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 1, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keifer Bowes)

