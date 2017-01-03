(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 13 of 16]

    Emerald Warrior 17

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Keifer Bowes 

    3rd Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Special Operations Surgical Team medics from the 720th Operations Support Squadron are briefed during Emerald Warrior 17 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., March 1, 2017. Emerald Warrior is a U.S. Special Operations Command exercise during which joint special operations forces train to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keifer Bowes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 20:34
    Photo ID: 3203887
    VIRIN: 170301-F-ZD147-0096
    Resolution: 4350x2896
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 17 [Image 1 of 16], by A1C Keifer Bowes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

